J-K LG Sinha appeals tourists to visit 'crown jewel of India'

NewsDrum Desk
Srinagar, Sep 27 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday appealed to the people of the country to visit Jammu and Kashmir, saying the 'crown jewel of India' is a cherished year-round destination that offers breathtaking beauty and unmatched hospitality.

The LG's appeal comes on World Tourism Day amidst a bleak tourism season in J-K.

"On World Tourism Day, I invite you all to visit Jammu and Kashmir. Blessed with stunning landscapes, a rich cultural heritage & unmatched hospitality, the crown jewel of India is a cherished year-round destination, offering breathtaking beauty & spiritual experience," the LG said in a post on X.

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a sluggish tourism season in the aftermath of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed. PTI SSB APL APL AMJ AMJ