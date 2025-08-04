J-K LG Sinha calls upon youth to lead 'Viksit Bharat' vision

Jammu, Aug 4 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday called upon the young generation to focus on their responsibilities of steering India towards "Viksit Bharat" and said that they are the future of this nation and the engine of its growth.

He firmly believed that the right balance between science and sanskar would provide students with the ability to face the challenges of the future.

"You are the future of this nation and the engine of its growth. The responsibility for steering India towards a Viksit Bharat lies on your shoulders," LG said while addressing a function of Medhavi Chhatra Samman Samaroh organised by the Amar Ujala Group here this evening.

"It is inspiring to see the soaring spirit of our young generation and equally firm resolve for nation-building. The adventurous pursuit of our students will ensure a bright future for the nation and humanity," the governor said.

In his address, Sinha called upon educational institutions and the teaching community to focus on the overall development of the youth, impart life values, encourage new ideas, and promote creativity and independent thinking among students, while ensuring they have access to global standards of education.

"I firmly believe that the right balance of science and sanskar will provide students with the ability to face the challenges of the future. To fully exploit the potential of India's growing economic power, school education must focus on developing scientific temper and curiosity among students," Sinha said.

He urged the Amar Ujala Group to dedicate a special award to recognise and honour students for unique innovations and research. The unique ideas, original and distinct essays, and research papers of the students—which reflect their individual personality and critical thinking—should be honoured and celebrated, he added.

The governor observed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has gifted the National Education Policy to the nation's education system, which has empowered the young generation.

He underscored that the education policy's emphasis on value-based education has ensured that young students not only gain knowledge but also develop a moral and ethical foundation to become responsible citizens.

"True Knowledge is transformative. It changes the life of the seeker. It fosters new innovations, discoveries, and research while instilling core values like integrity, patience, and honesty. The true knowledge allows an individual to contribute meaningfully to society and the nation," he said.

"We must understand that the right education triggers curiosity and creative thinking and inspires students to explore the unknown," he added. PTI AB HIG HIG