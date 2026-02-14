J-K LG Sinha, CM Abdullah extend greetings on Mahashivratri, Herath

Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended their greetings to the people on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, which will be celebrated on Sunday.

In a message, the Lt Governor said, "On the sacred occasion of Mahashivratri, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all. I pray for the health, happiness, and prosperity of every citizen.” The LG said the sacred festival, celebrated as ‘Herath’ by Kashmiri Pandit community, is a symbol of spiritual tradition and communal harmony.

“Mahashivratri holds a place of profound significance in our life. The holy festival provides opportunity to pause and reflect the timeless virtues Lord Shiva exemplifies. The teaching Lord Shiva embodies is one of universal service,” he said.

He said the festival reminds all that each person carries the responsibility to contribute to humanity's wellbeing in the ways uniquely available to them.

In his message, the CM said Mahashivratri is a sacred festival symbolising devotion, faith and spiritual awakening, and it inspires people to follow the path of righteousness, harmony and compassion.

“On the blessed occasion of Mahashivratri, I convey my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all. May this sacred occasion bring peace, happiness and prosperity to every household,” Abdullah said.

The chief minister also prayed for strengthening the bonds of brotherhood, unity and communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir, and wished that the festival may usher in progress and well-being for all. PTI TAS TAS NB NB