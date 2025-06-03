J-K LG Sinha holds review meeting ahead of Chenab Bridge opening by Modi

Srinagar, Jun 3 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday chaired a meeting here to review the impending inauguration of a railway link to the valley by Prime Minister Narendra Modi later this week.

Modi is slated to inaugurate Chenab Bridge, the world's highest railway bridge and with it, the opening of the Vande Bharat train service connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari.

A government spokesperson said the meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat and officials of railways and civil administration.

The Lieutenant Governor appealed to the people to gather at the inauguration site in large numbers and make it memorable.

Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link, a 272-km mega project, is India's most ambitious project connecting Kashmir valley with Kanyakumari. The Rail Link will ensure year-round connectivity to the valley.

The Chenab bridge is claimed to be the highest railway arch bridge in the world at 359 metres. PTI MIJ VN VN