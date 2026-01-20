J-K LG Sinha inaugurates redeveloped Amira Kadal pedestrian bridge in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday inaugurated the newly redeveloped Amira Kadal pedestrian bridge here, and said the project aims to blend the city's heritage with modern amenities to create a vibrant space.

Speaking to reporters after inaugurating the revamped pedestrian bridge, Sinha said the project, undertaken under the Srinagar Smart City, seeks to create cultural and vibrant public spaces by integrating the city's traditional character with modern infrastructure.

"This is an old bridge whose redesigning was started in 2023. Today, it has been dedicated to the residents of Srinagar. It has been kept in mind that under the smart city project, the ancient heritage and modern amenities are linked so that good cultural and vibrant spaces are created in Srinagar city," the LG said.

He said that whether it is this bridge, or other pedestrian or riverfront works or parks, the focus of the administration has been on reviving the city's old relationship with its traditions.

Officials said the wooden footbridge is expected to significantly enhance pedestrian mobility across the Jhelum river while preserving the historic character of the Amira Kadal precinct.

It aims to provide safe and convenient pedestrian access to the Jhelum riverfront and ensure seamless connectivity with key heritage and commercial areas, including Goni Khan, Maharaja Bazar, and Hari Singh High Street, the officials said.