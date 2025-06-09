J-K: LG Sinha inaugurates waterfront in Kathua, says it will shape city's urban landscape

Jammu, June 8 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the waterfront in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, which provided direct employment to around 150 people, among whom most are female beneficiaries, ensuring that urban rejuvenation projects also ensure women empowerment.

"The 1200-metre stretch along Kathua Canal in the heart of the city will shape urban landscape, economy, and social fabric and enhance the city’s identity and livability", the LG said.

Sinha said under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the union territory's administration is resolved to bring about a transformative change in the urban landscape.

According to officials, designed to cater to all age groups, the multi-functional public space features dedicated walking, cycling, and skating tracks, along with yoga spots and a food street housing 15 restaurants and cafes. "While providing basic amenities across Jammu and Kashmir and implementing the policies related to urban rejuvenation in the cities, I have always emphasised that every infrastructure should become the foundation of a strong future of our towns and villages", he said.

The LG said that a smart city is all about smart and responsible citizens. "I want other cities to have healthy competition with each other and strive to continuously improve quality of life for its citizens as such infrastructure which will become a bustling destination for tourism in the future", he added.

He directed the officials to ensure that urban rejuvenation projects are sustainable, provide green spaces to citizens, improve biodiversity and empower the cities to tackle the challenges of climate change.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony on Friday he said the administration is making earnest efforts to build resilient infrastructure, while preserving the values and unique identity of cities and villages of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Every city and every village has a soul, a unique cultural identity. It shapes and nurtures the personality of the citizens and gives them hope and new aspirations, making it necessary to ensure balance and inclusive development", he added.

Sinha said that today, when he looks at the network of physical infrastructure in Jammu division, he feels happy that it has been successful to a large extent in fulfilling the aspirations of the people.

"I wish that the work of developing and modernising every town and village in Jammu division continues unhindered and every citizen is able to achieve their goals and fulfil their dreams,” the LG said.

He further asked the district administration to identify the rural areas in the district for the Rotary club’s Surgical camp.

He also inaugurated the Integrated Command and Control Centre in Kathua and flagged off the Bicycle Rally to mark the occasion.

"The waterfront project prioritises urban aesthetics and community well-being. The improved sanitation infrastructure, including soakage pits and upgraded water supply systems, also ensures environmental sustainability", he said. PTI AB OZ OZ