J-K: LG Sinha launches 100 e-buses in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 1 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Wednesday launched the Srinagar Smart City’s 100 electric buses and said it is a big leap to achieve carbon neutrality.

Sinha launched the electric buses under the Srinagar Electric Bus Project and flagged off a fleet of 75 e-buses at Nishat Bus Terminal, an official spokesperson said.

The e-buses will be plying on 15 intra-city and two inter-city routes and will be running a minimum of 200 km per day from 8 am to 8 pm, the spokesperson said.

Speaking on the occasion, the LG congratulated the Srinagar Smart City Limited and the residents of Srinagar and adjoining districts on the occasion.

“Smart mobility to optimise transportation services for harmonious balance with ecology is our top priority. The addition of 100 e-buses is a big leap to achieve carbon neutrality as per the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Sinha said that Srinagar Smart City Limited is translating the 'modal shift' concept into reality through an integrated approach to provide smooth transportation to people and contribute to the sustainability of society.

He said the e-buses dedicated to the people will ensure that daily commuters and office goers have access to reliable, affordable, sustainable and safe public transport system for Srinagar city and the connected districts.

He directed the officials to ensure the dedicated charging stations for the e-buses remain functional round the year.

At the launch ceremony, Sinha expressed gratitude to the Central Government for the support and assistance in improving the urban transport in the UT.

Soon the dream of metro rail in Srinagar and Jammu will become a reality, he said.

The e-buses are equipped with Universal Access and HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems, an on-board vehicle tracking system, CCTV and an emergency stop facility.

A dedicated mobile app and online ticket payment facility have been developed for the convenience of the passengers. All the buses are integrated with Srinagar Smart City’s Integrated Command and Control Centre, the spokesperson said.

A bus depot is coming up at Pantha Chowk and charging sub-stations have been developed for smooth operation of e-buses, he added. PTI SSB NB