J-K LG Sinha pays homage to Territorial Army jawan found dead in Anantnag

Srinagar, Oct 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday paid homage to Territorial Army jawan Hilal Ahmad Bhat, whose bullet-ridden body was found earlier in the day.

The body of Rifleman Bhat, who was reported missing on Tuesday, was recovered from the Sanglan forest area in Anantnag's Utrasoo.

Sinha laid a wreath and paid homage to the jawan.

"I salute the supreme sacrifice of our Army braveheart Rfn Hilal Ahmad Bhat. His valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten. The entire nation stands firmly with the family of the martyr in this hour of grief," the lieutenant governor said.