J-K LG Sinha pays obeisance at Machail temple in Kishtwar

Jammu, Aug 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid obeisance at the Chandi Mata Temple in Machail in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday.

The lieutenant governor was accompanied by Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta, Additional Director General of Police Mukesh Singh and former minister Sunil Sharma, officials said.

During his visit, the lieutenant governor took stock of facilities for devotees at the shrine and interacted with representatives of local residents.

Sinha reiterated the resolve of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to ensure smooth and seamless visit to the temple by devotees.

The construction of road and tents for accommodation of pilgrims and installation of solar power have helped increase the number of devotees visiting the revered shrine.

"This year's figure has already crossed more than one lakh pilgrims," he said.

The lieutenant governor also visited the Buddhist Gompa in Paddar and interacted with members of the Buddhist community.

"The Buddhist community is an integral and equal part of our society. They have all the rights on the resources. The administration will provide all possible assistance for the all-round growth and empowerment of the families," Sinha said.

At Gulabgarh in Paddar, the LG addressed the representatives of panchayati raj institutions and said the administration is committed to equitable development, meeting the needs of the communities and ensuring that no section of society is left behind.

Revival of cinema theatre after a gap of three decades, better road and communication connectivity, augmented power infrastructure, better health, sports and education facilities are the testimony to the administration's commitment towards transforming the standard of living of the people of the district, he said.

Sinha expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Government of India for extending the support for survey, gemological studies of sapphire mines.

"In the next one year, we will be in a position to auction sapphire mines in a scientific way that will give a boost to the local economy. It will also become one of the major contributors of growth of Jammu and Kashmir," he said. PTI AB SMN