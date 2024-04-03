J-K LG Sinha pays tributes to slain police officer

Jammu, Apr 3 (PTI) Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said his administration is committed to create a “fear-free” Jammu and Kashmir as he paid tributes to police Sub-Inspector Deepak Sharma who died in an encounter with gangsters in Kathua district.

A wanted gangster was also killed and a Special Police Officer (SPO) injured in the gunfight which took place late Tuesday night inside a hospital premises when police tried to arrest them.

“I salute the valour and indomitable courage of SI Deepak Sharma, who made supreme sacrifice while valiantly fighting and neutralising a most wanted gangster in Kathua. His supreme sacrifice will remain etched in our hearts. Deepest condolences to the family of martyr Deepak Sharma,” Sinha said in a press statement.

He said the nation stands in solidarity with his family and J-K Police, whose dedication, resilience and courage in battling a variety of challenges and adversaries continue to inspire all. “Every drop of blood of our martyr will be avenged and we are committed to create a fear-free J-K,” he said. PTI TAS NB