J-K LG Sinha reviews construction work of 'Balidan Stambh'

Srinagar, Feb 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reviewed the construction work of 'Balidan Stambh' at Pratap Park here.

Sinha took stock of the works during a visit to the construction site and emphasised on timely completion of the prestigious project, an official spokesperson said.

The foundation stone for the Balidan Stambh was laid by Union Minister for Home Affairs and Cooperation Amit Shah during his visit to Srinagar in June last year. PTI MIJ NB NB NB