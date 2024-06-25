J-K LG Sinha reviews security pre, other arrangements for Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Jun 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Tuesday reviewed the security and other arrangements for the Amarnath Yatra, which is scheduled to begin later this week from the Baltal base camp in Ganderbal district, an official spokesperson said.

Sinha visited the Baltal base camp in Sonamarg and reviewed the arrangements for the annual pilgrimage, he said.

Sinha directed senior officers of the administration, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB), police, security forces, and other departments to coordinate with each other for better security and the management of the pilgrimage.

The Lt Governor also reviewed the state of accommodation, food, connectivity, transportation, power and water supply, sanitation, RFID counters, health, and availability of fire tenders.

He also took stock of medicines, oxygen, parking facilities, telecommunication, heli services, IEC activities, and registration of service providers. PTI SSB VN VN