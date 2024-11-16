J-K LG Sinha visits Jhiri Mela, says panchayat, ULB polls to be held soon

Jammu, Nov 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that panchayat and urban local body (ULB) elections will be held soon in the Union Territory.

Sinha made the remarks while addressing a large gathering of farmers and devotees during his visit to Jhiri Mela on the outskirts of Jammu after paying obeisance at the local Baba Jitto temple.

"Panchayat and urban local body elections will be held soon," the LG said, as he reiterated the government's resolve to transform the agriculture sector under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The last panchayat and ULB elections were held between October and December in 2018, and the elected entities have already completed their five-year term.

The elections could not be held on time due various reasons, including the ongoing process of delimitation and reservation of wards for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has already initiated the process to update the electoral roll starting November 11, following a directive from the State Election Commission (SEC) to publish the revised list by January 6 next year.

The tenure of the block development councils (BDCs) also ended in October, while the district development councils (DDCs) will complete their term in January 2026.

The LG in his address also reiterated his commitment to protect the rights of the displaced families from Pakistan Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), West Pakistan Refugees, tribals, Valmikis and other deprived sections who benefited from the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

"Empowering J-K's farmers is my mission for which we have taken strategic steps to accelerate transformation in agriculture and allied sectors. We will ensure that the youth in the rural areas get equal opportunities to shine," Sinha told the gathering.

Highlighting the deep spiritual and cultural significance of Jhiri Mela, the LG said the annual event "reminds us about the sacrifices of our farming families and their vital role in serving and nurturing humanity".

"Jhiri Mela symbolises India's cultural unity, and the traditions tied to the thread of social values provide an opportunity to the people to learn about our heritage, culture, art and craft," Sinha said.

Jhiri Mela is held every year during "Kartik Purnima" when devotees pay obeisance at the Baba Jitto temple in Jhiri village on the Jammu-Akhnoor national highway.

Scores of devotees, mainly from the Jammu region, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, visit the fair each year to commemorate the sacrifice of Baba Jitto, a farmer who gave up his life in protest against the oppressive demands of a zamindar about 500 years ago.

His daughter Bua Kouri, according to the legend, took her life by jumping on her father’s funeral pyre. PTI TAS ARI