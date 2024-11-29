J-K LG Sinha vows to neutralise terror ecosystem, eliminate militants

Jammu, Nov 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday vowed to eradicate the terror ecosystem and urged people to shoulder their responsibilities in the fight against terrorism.

The LG emphasised that the nation will remain eternally indebted to the brave soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the unity, integrity, peace, and progress of the country.

"The terror ecosystem will be completely neutralised and terrorists will be wiped out from Jammu and Kashmir. We call upon every section of society to fulfil their responsibilities and join the fight against terrorism to secure J-K’s future," Sinha said addressing a function in the Reasi district.

Although our neighbouring country is trying to disrupt peace and harmony in the region. However, the army, police and CRPF forces have been given freedom to stamp out terrorism in the union territory, he said.

He attended the ''Ati Vishnu Mahayagya'' at Pouni in Reasi where he paid homage to the martyred soldiers and police personnel. He also expressed his gratitude to Pujya Sant Shri Bal Yogeshwar Maharaj for organising the ''Ati Vishnu Mahayagya'' for many years to honour the great sacrifices made by jawans.

"We have worked with sincerity and honesty to build a progressive and modern J-K of their dreams," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Sinha also highlighted the union territory's remarkable progress in growth and prosperity over the last 50 months under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We envisioned a prosperous J-K and over the last four years, we have taken numerous steps to accelerate infrastructure development, create a business-friendly environment for industries, and attract investments in various economic sectors," the governor added.

He further said that the government’s people-centric policies, progressive reforms across all sectors and a dedicated focus on empowering youth, women, farmers, and marginalised sections have laid the foundation for J-K’s rapid and inclusive development.

The LG also urged farmers and other stakeholders in the agriculture and allied sectors to take full advantage of the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme.

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor unveiled the idol of Bhagwan Narayan. PTI AB HIG HIG