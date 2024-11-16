J-K: LG Sinha vows to protect tribal interests on Birsa Munda's birth anniversary

Jammu, Nov 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday joined the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas celebrations to mark the birth anniversary of tribal icon Birsa Munda, as he strongly advocated his resolve to protect the interests of the tribal community in the region.

The LG also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for empowering tribal communities across the country, claiming that historic steps have been taken by the J-K government in the past four years to transform the lives of the tribal people.

"My aim has always been to protect the interests of the tribals and improve the welfare of women and youth from the community," Sinha said while virtually addressing a UT-level function to mark the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas from New Delhi.

Paying tributes to the iconic freedom fighter Birsa Munda, he recalled the tribal leader's significant contributions to India's Independence movement and nation building.

Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas is a tribute to the tribal icon which provides an opportunity to celebrate the rich culture and glorious history of the tribal communities, Sinha said.

Highlighting the progress made in the Union Territory in recent years, the LG reiterated the government's commitment to safeguarding tribal rights, promoting and preserving their cultural and linguistic heritage, and ensuring equal opportunities across all sectors.

"For the first time, the welfare of tribal communities, who were excluded from the mainstream for decades, has been placed at the centre of the government’s development agenda," Sinha said.

He also cited the various government initiatives for the tribal community such as the implementation of the Forest Rights Act, Pradhan Mantri Van-Dhan Vikas Yojana, Van Dhan Self-Help Groups, Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojana, and the allocation of five marlas of land to eligible landless tribal beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.

Other measures include the establishment of tribal hostels, smart schools, special scholarships, and various schemes aimed at securing a brighter future for the tribal population, he said.

The LG also emphasised the importance of the Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaign under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan, which aims to ensure effective implementation of schemes in J-K.

The campaign focuses on addressing critical gaps in social infrastructure, health, education, and livelihoods, thereby fostering holistic and sustainable development in the tribal areas. PTI AB ARI