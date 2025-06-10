J-K LG thanks Centre for sanctioning 316 road projects worth Rs 4,200 cr under PMGSY

Srinagar, Jun 10 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed gratitude to the Centre for sanctioning 316 road projects worth over Rs 4,200 crore for the Union Territory (UT) under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY).

"Grateful to Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji & Hon'ble Union Minister of Rural Development Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan Ji for sanctioning 316 road projects at an estimated cost of Rs. 4224 Cr under Batch-I of PMGSY-IV for providing connectivity to 390 no. of eligible habitations," Sinha posted on his X account.

The LG said J-K was the first state or UT to get sanction under the PMGSY-IV.

"J&K is first among all States/UTs which got sanction under PMGSY-IV. It is also the biggest-ever package sanctioned for J&K under PMGSY.

"The approved 1781 KMs road length will provide major boost to rural road connectivity and usher in a new era of prosperity in far-flung areas," he added.

The package sanctioned for J-K under PMGSY will provide connectivity to 390 eligible habitations with a population of more than 250 souls.