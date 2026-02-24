J-K LG thanks PM Modi for Rs 1,677 crore Srinagar airport civil enclave approval

Jammu, Feb 24 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the development of the civil enclave at Srinagar International Airport, proposed at an estimated cost of Rs 1,677 crore.

In a post on X, the Lieutenant Governor said, "J&K skies soar: dawn of a bold aviation era. I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi for the major expansion of the civil enclave at Srinagar International Airport." Terming the decision a defining leap in connectivity for the Valley, Sinha said, "I vividly remember the announcement we made at Srinagar on September 25, 2021, in the presence of the then Minister for Civil Aviation. The CCEA's Rs 1,677 crore approval for a new 71,500 square metre civil enclave marks a defining leap in connectivity for the Valley." Sinha said the new facility is designed to serve 2,900 passengers during peak hours and handle an annual capacity of 10 million passengers. "Better connectivity will ensure more tourists, more investment and more jobs. The new civil enclave at Srinagar will upgrade the Valley’s economic future, transforming Srinagar from a beautiful destination into a thriving one," he said.

Sinha further said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Jammu Airport’s new terminal is set for completion by the end of this year.

"Upon commissioning, the advanced infrastructure in the renowned spiritual city will bolster connectivity and catalyse remarkable economic growth," he added. PTI AB HIG