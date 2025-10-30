J-K LG to lay foundation for reconstruction of cloudburst-damaged houses at Chasoti on November 3

Jammu, Oct 30 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will reach out to the people of cloudburst-hit Chasoti in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district and lay the foundation for rebuilding houses and other infrastructure damaged in the mountainous belt on November 3, officials said on Thursday.

A cloudburst struck Chasoti — the last motorable village en route to the Machail Mata temple — on August 14, leaving a trail of death and destruction that claimed 65 lives, including those of three CISF personnel and one Special Police Officer (SPO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. A total of 167 people were rescued, while 35 were still reported missing, officials said.

Fulfilling the government's commitment, "Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will lay the foundation stone for the reconstruction of damaged houses and other infrastructure on November 3 at Chasoti", a senior official told PTI.

Sixteen houses and several other structures, including temples, were damaged in the floods triggered by the cloudburst in the hamlet, the official mentioned further.

In line with the upcoming programme, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Pankaj Kumar Sharma on Thursday visited the area to assess the ongoing developmental and restoration works being executed there.

The deputy commissioner inspected the affected sites to review the progress of restoration and rehabilitation activities. He took a detailed stock of measures being implemented to restore essential services and ensure relief to the affected families.

He also inspected the partially damaged houses, for which Sinha is scheduled to lay the foundation stone in the coming days.

He interacted with residents and listened to their grievances related to housing, water supply, and electricity. The deputy commissioner issued on-the-spot directions to the concerned departments for the immediate redressal of issues raised by the public.

The deputy commissioner informed that the district administration has ensured ration supplies to all affected households up to December and assured that additional stock would be provided soon.

Referring to preparedness for the upcoming winter season, Sharma said that all necessary arrangements have been completed and that helpline numbers of the District Administration, Police, and SDM offices have been made available for any assistance required by citizens. PTI AB MPL MPL