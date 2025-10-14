J-K LG urges people to buy swadeshi products

Jammu, Oct 14 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday paid tributes to the bravehearts of police and urged people to buy swadeshi products and items made by self-help groups and local artisans across the country.

LG Sinha inaugurated the Diwali Mela organised by the police here and paid tributes to the bravehearts of the J&K Police who devoted their lives in the service of the nation.

“Let us boost our local economy, empower local entrepreneurs, increase employment, and strengthen the overall economic position of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

The LG said that this Diwali, ‘vocal for local’ should be the mission to promote self-reliance and national pride.

“All families should buy handicrafts, handlooms, and other traditional products as gifts for Diwali. This will instil patriotism among people and support small businesses,” he added.

The Diwali Mela, organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police in collaboration with the Police Wives Welfare Association (PWWA), features a wide range of attractions for the public, including food and shopping stalls, public awareness programmes, career counselling and educational stalls, a live magic show, a police band display, a spectacular laser show, and fireworks. PTI AB MNK MNK