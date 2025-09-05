J-K LG urges researchers to improve early disaster warning systems

Srinagar, Sep 5 (PTI) Against the backdrop of devastating floods, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha Friday called on educational institutions to work on improving early disaster warning systems and collaborate with the local population for their wisdom.

Sinha made the remarks while addressing a Teachers' Day event at SKICC here.

He paid his tributes to educationist and former President of India, Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, and felicitated teachers.

"The balance between economic growth and environment protection is the key for prosperity and social equity. Our education system should emphasize that our natural resources are finite and youth need to work on preserving ecosystems and biodiversity and protect the natural resources," he said, according to a statement.

Sinha said the world is facing escalated natural calamities leading to loss of lives and damage to infrastructure.

"Our educational institutions must work on improving early warning systems and collaborate with the local population for nature-based solutions for disaster and climate resilience," he said.

Sinha entrusted the school and higher education departments the task to connect students with the Green Jammu Kashmir Drive programme for field experience.

"We should revive the age-old tradition of living in harmony with nature. There is a need for teaching climate change as a compulsory subject in the classroom and fieldwork," he added.

While the new technologies are reshaping industries and social norms, the fury of nature is also increasing, and youth must take on the huge responsibility of creating a balance between nature and development, Sinha said.

"Today on the occasion of Teachers' Day, my message for students and teachers is that once the pursuit of excellence becomes deeply rooted in your mind, your greatest aspirations and dreams will become reality," the lieutenant governor said.

"A teacher must inspire students to dream big and build their character," he added.

He exhorted teachers to teach students, besides science, values and help them develop their unique personalities.

"The ultimate goal is to ensure students are fully prepared to face life's challenges and adapt to the rapid changes in the world," he added.

Sinha also said teachers cannot be compared with AI tools because teaching is also about experience and wisdom. All the same, he said that since AI has reshaped industries and education, teachers must re-imagine the entire education system.

Sinha asked the School Education and Higher Education departments to found awards for innovation, news ideas and research.

He also paid homage to those who died in the floods in Jammu and Kashmir. PTI SSB VN VN