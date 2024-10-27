J-K LG urges youth to contribute towards realising 'Viksit Bharat' vision

Srinagar, Oct 27 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday urged the youth of the Union Territory to take advantage of the dynamic and competitive environment and knowledge platforms to set new goals in life.

Addressing a student felicitation programme at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) here, Sinha said as youth of this great nation, they should contribute towards realising the vision of "Viksit Bharat 2047".

"I strongly believe the goal of education is not limited to numbers and rankings. It is also about creating better human beings and future leaders who will bridge the gaps between the education sector and the needs of the globalised economy," the LG said.

Sinha also emphasised the role of the school education department, academic institutions, and the teaching community in imparting life skills to the students and promoting learning beyond the classroom.

"Our focus should also be on lifelong learning skills, creativity, curiosity, problem solving and critical thinking. This will help the talented youth develop valuable and special skills that will enable them to effectively tackle all future challenges," Sinha said. PTI MIJ ARI