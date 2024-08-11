J-K LG visits Mata Vaishno Devi shrine; inaugurates new ‘Yagyashala’

Jammu, Aug 11 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district and also inaugurated and new ‘Yagyashala’ facility at the main bhawan, an official said.

Sinha, who is also chairman of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, prayed for peace, prosperity and progress of Jammu and Kashmir during his visit to the shrine, the official spokesperson said.

He said the Yagyashala, an integral part of the religious landscape, has been meticulously designed and constructed to enhance spiritual practices at the bhawan.

"It will serve the religious needs of devotees and address pilgrims keen to experience and participate in the religious rituals,” the spokesperson said.

He said the newly constructed Yagyashala, situated near the old bathing ghat below the Atka area at main bhawan, comprises five ‘Hawan Kunds’ spread across 1,600 square feet.

This expansive design enables a three-fold increase in capacity, allowing 10 groups of pilgrims to perform ‘Hawan Poojan’ concurrently, up from the previous limit of three groups, he said.

Additionally, the spokesperson said an approach gallery with a covered area of 1,100 square feet has been created, leading up to the Yagyashala.

“This gallery can accommodate more than 100 pilgrims during the ‘Shat Chandi Mahayagya’, conducted regularly during Navratras,” the spokesperson said. PTI TAS NB