J-K LG voices for creating environment for intellectual collision

Jammu, Jan 29 (PTI) Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, who on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Innovation Tower at the University of Jammu, stressed the importance of creating an environment for intellectual collision and experience sharing among the students and mentors.

The lieutenant governor said the state-of-the-art facility is poised to become a pivotal center for transformative innovation, incubation, skill development and entrepreneurship within the Union territory.

"The Innovation Tower, a first-of-its-kind establishment, will house key components, including the Atal Innovation Centre and Data Analytical Centre, Skill Development and Career Progression Centre, and an Innovation Council," Sinha said.

It will feature a dedicated space for the Innovative Undergraduate Programme "design your degree" and foster collaboration among startups, he added.

The lieutenant governor highlighted that the tower aims to facilitate ideation and collaboration, encouraging the youth to discuss novel concepts and utilise testing facilities for future projects.

Sinha said the emphasis is on reducing the incubation period by providing a conducive environment for innovation.

"The planning team has been directed to ensure the flexibility of space with built-in capabilities, allowing for multiple spaces for future technologies," Sinha said.

This expansion reflects the anticipation of future growth and technological advancements in the facility, he added.

Currently approved for construction with G+3 floors in Phase-I, there is a provision for expanding the structure to G+7 floors in Phase-II, the officials said. PTI AB AS AS