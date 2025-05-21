J-K LG warns Pakistan of harsher retaliation if it continues terror attack

Jammu, May 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Manoj Sinha on Wednesday said the lesson taught to Pakistan this time has inflicted so much pain that it will not be forgotten and if it attempts another terror attack, the response will be stronger and harsher.

Quoting the defence minister while talking to reporters in Poonch, the L-G said Operation Sindoor has not ended but only been suspended.

"Our enemy cannot provide enough food to its own people, as it is drowning in debt. Despite taking loans, it continues to promote terrorism. The lesson taught this time has inflicted so much pain that it will not be forgotten," Sinha said.

The L-G said the resolve of Indian Army and government is clear — if anyone dares to make a mistake again, the lesson taught will be remembered for seven generations. "If Pakistan attempts another terror attack, the response will be even stronger and harsher," he said.

Sinha, who chaired a security review meeting with security agencies and later with the administration, also visited people injured in Pakistani shelling in Poonch and Rajouri districts.

Asked whether Operation Sindoor is continuing, he said, "The defence minister has stated that Operation Sindoor has neither ended nor been suspended. This is absolutely clear. No one should be under any illusion." "On April 22, terrorists sent from Pakistan brutally killed 26 people, most of whom were tourists. There was widespread outrage across the country over this massacre," Sinha said. He added that the Government of India and the Prime Minister made it clear that Jaish and their handlers were behind this heinous act, and they would be taught a lesson they could never have imagined.

He maintained that India is a peace-loving nation and the world's fifth largest economy. "We have never supported war. But after the killing of the tourists, the Government of India and Prime minister decided that there would be decisive action against terrorism and those who shelter terrorists." The L-G said the historic action by the Indian Army, where it destroyed nine terrorist camps in Pakistan, marked a turning point. "We made it clear to Pakistan that we did not target civilian or military zones — we only destroyed terrorist hideouts." After the operation on terrorist camps, Pakistan considered it an attack on itself and responded with indiscriminate shelling, with Poonch bearing the brunt, the L-G said. "What followed was a retaliatory strike by the Indian Army, and the scale of destruction on the other side was severe." Taking a dig at Pakistan, he said, "Within three days, Pakistan was brought to its knees and began pleading for a ceasefire before the international community. The objectives we had set were achieved, and we now want to live in peace." The Army, police and paramilitary forces are actively working to completely eradicate terrorism from this region, he said, adding that the support of local people is essential for this.

The L-G said he salutes the soldiers for their outstanding courage during Operation Sindoor. "During my interaction with soldiers in Poonch, I sensed their invincible power which ensured a decisive victory for Bharat," he said.

He said dharma has won and adharma has surrendered before their weapons and might. "I am proud that in just a few days, our brave soldiers broke the back of the enemy. Today, 140 crore citizens are remembering your valour, courage and sacrifice." The L-G said Operation Sindoor is a living example of India's military and strategic might. "It has proved that every inch of Pakistan's land is today the target of our brave soldiers. The enemy knows that if it indulges in misadventure in future, it will not survive." Sinha paid obeisance at Gurudwara Dera Santpura Nangali Sahib in Poonch and interacted with citizens. He also visited the Dungus area, which was affected by shelling. He took stock of the situation during a meeting with senior administrative and district officials in Poonch.

In Poonch, he also met grieving family members of people who died in Pakistani shelling.