J-K: Liquor, non-veg food prohibited around Vaishno Devi shrine for two months

Jammu, Dec 4 (PTI) Authorities on Wednesday prohibited the sale, possession and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, officials said.

The prohibition will be enforced on the 12-kilometre track from Katra to the holy cave on the Trikuta hill and adjoining areas, they said and added that the order would remain in force for two months from the date of its issuance, unless revoked earlier.

Katra subdivisional magistrate Piyush Dhotra has prohibited the sale, possession and consumption of liquor and non-vegetarian food, including eggs, chicken, mutton and seafood, in Katra and adjoining areas under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, the officials said.

Besides the track, the prohibition will remain in force in villages within a distance of up to two kilometers on both sides of the track, within 200 metres on both sides of the road, including the Chamba, Serli and Bhagta villages, 200 metres on both sides of the Katra-Jammu road, including the Kundrorian, Kotli Bajallian, Nomain and Maghal villages.

The ban also covers the Katra-Reasi road, railway station, Sool road, Panthal-Domail road. PTI TAS TAS SZM SZM