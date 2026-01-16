J-K: Locals seek compensation for proposed ropeway to Vaishno Devi; fear loss of livelihood

Jammu, Jan 16 (PTI) Hundreds of workers associated with various services, including accommodation and transportation of pilgrims, along the route to the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, sought compensation from the authorities on Friday over the proposed ropeway link to the shine, expressing apprehension that the project would spell doom for their livelihoods.

The Sangharsh Samiti has been opposing the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's decision to install a ropeway connecting the shrine, situated atop the Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, with the base camp at Katra.

The association has demanded an immediate rollback of the proposed Rs 250-crore project connecting Tarakote Marg in Katra with Sanji Chhat situation hilltop, via a 12-km ropeway track.

Hundreds of workers assembled at the Shalimar Park in Katra and demanded full compensation before the installation of the ropeway project.

Leader Bhupinder Singh Jamwal said workers would accept the ropeway project only after their interests are secured, warning the administration to act soon or face intense protests.

"We held a meeting of all labourers and workers here. The installation of the ropeway, will result in losses for us. We will lose our work," Jamwal told reporters.

In a message to the chairperson of the shrine board and Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, he said, "If you want to install the ropeway, please talk to the workers and provide compensation of Rs 20 lakh to each worker." The locals claim the ropeway track would adversely impact the livelihoods of over 60,000 families, particularly hoteliers, shopkeepers, pony operators, 'pithus' and labourers who depend on the pilgrimage for daily income.