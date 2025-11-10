'J-K locked in cage': Mehbooba Mufti calls for reopening of cross-border routes

Jammu, Nov 10 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday reiterated her call for restoration of revival of traditional trade routes "from all sides", saying Jammu and Kashmir has been “locked in a cage” since the abrogation of Article 370.

Mehbooba, a former J-K chief minister, said the matter goes beyond the question of statehood and must be approached as a larger political issue requiring dialogue and confidence-building measures.

“I am not talking about full statehood—I am talking about finding a solution to the problem of Jammu and Kashmir,” she told reporters here.

Replying to a question about the restoration of full statehood, Mehbooba said “you have locked Jammu and Kashmir in a cage. I want it opened from all sides.” She urged the Centre to reopen historical travel and trade corridors, including the Suchetgarh route in Jammu and the Kargil–Skardu road in Ladakh region, which once linked local communities across the Line of Control.

“Whether it is the Suchetgarh route in Jammu or Kargil–Skardu in Ladakh, reopen these connections. Make Jammu and Kashmir the gateway to Central Asia so that it can breathe properly,” she said.

Mehbooba has been consistently pressing for restoration of cross-border trade and people-to-people contact as part of what she terms as reconciliation and political outreach. The routes were closed decades ago due to security and geopolitical considerations.

On statehood and the political future of Jammu and Kashmir, Mufti said PDP remains the real alternative. “We brought bills on land rights, fee issues and daily wagers even with just three MLAs. They fear what PDP can do with more seats,” she said.

Responding to Union Minister Giriraj Singh’s remark that “terrorists come from one religion,” Mehbooba countered by referring to the assassinations of Mahatma Gandhi, Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. “Ask Giriraj Singh who killed Gandhiji,” she said. PTI AB AB SKY SKY