J-K: Lok Sabha MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid asks authorities to keep Rajwar Gate open round-the-clock

Srinagar, Oct 2 (PTI) Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla Sheikh Abdul Rashid on Wednesday asked the civil and military authorities to keep the Rajwar Gate in the Handwara area of north Kashmir open round-the-clock.

"Rashid took up the matter of opening the Rajwar Gate round-the-clock for public movement with both civil and military authorities," a spokesman of Rashid's Awami Ittehad Party said.

He said the authorities assured Rashid the issue would be addressed on a priority basis.

Rashid also raised the issue of the damaged Kulangam bridge in the Kupwara district with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

The BRO authorities assured him the repair work on the bridge, which developed cracks on Tuesday, would be started on Thursday, the spokesman said.

The bridge is crucial for transportation and economic activities in the area, and its restoration will be a significant relief for the local population, he added. PTI MIJ MNK MNK