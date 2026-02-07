J-K LoP calls special status demand 'betrayal', says Article 370 stands 'buried'

Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma on Saturday rubbished the demand for restoration of "special status" to Jammu and Kashmir, asserting that Article 370 is a "historical provision that now stands buried".

Addressing mediapersons outside the assembly here, Sharma said the Constitution does not mention "special status" in connection with Jammu and Kashmir's accession or merger with India.

He criticised National Conference (NC) legislators for raising the demand, alleging that it amounted to "betrayal" and was being used for political purposes.

"Several states demand special financial packages, but that should not be confused with Article 370," Sharma said.

Commenting on Jammu and Kashmir's budget, the BJP leader accused the ruling party of "mocking daily wagers and unemployed youth" while focusing on the issue of special status.

Responding to the NC's claims of a rise in terror activities following the abrogation of Article 370, Sharma said official data shows that there was no local terrorist recruitment in 2025.

He also said that restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir is imminent and would be granted soon. PTI AB PRK