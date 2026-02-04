J-K LoP lauds Centre's foreign policy, slams Rahul Gandhi; PDP MLA defends Oppn's role

Jammu, Feb 4 (PTI) Leader of Opposition in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly and BJP leader Sunil Sharma on Wednesday hailed the Centre's foreign policy under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while accusing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of undermining the country's security and sovereignty through his remarks in Lok Sabha.

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Gandhi recently slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the India-US trade deal and India-China conflict in 2020. This led to uproar in Lok Sabha on two consecutive days — Monday and Tuesday — with the House getting adjourned multiple times over the issue.

"There is success in India’s foreign policy. It is visible in the era of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji. Rahul Gandhi continues to talk like a child when he questions our country’s foreign policy. He is also questioning the country's security policy and the Army," Sharma told reporters here.

"It is our misfortune that the country's opposition leader raises question marks on the country's sovereignty, unity and integrity," he added.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) MLA Aga Syed Muntazir Mehdi defended Gandhi, asserting that raising questions in Parliament was part of democratic functioning and the responsibility of an opposition leader.

He was reacting to Gandhi writing to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, registering a strong protest against what he termed an unprecedented denial of his right to speak in the House on a matter of national security.

"This is a participatory democracy. He is a responsible opposition leader. He has to question the government because people are questioning. So he is representing the people," Mehdi said.

He added that the issues raised by Gandhi in Parliament should be addressed by the government and should not be viewed through partisan political lines.

"Whatever questions he has been raising in Parliament should be answered. That should not be seen through a Congress or BJP angle. As an MP and representative of the people, he is right in his capacity to ask questions, be it of national importance or governance importance," Mehdi said.