J-K: LoP seeks apology over CM's 'unparliamentary' remarks, accuses Speaker of bias

Jammu, Feb 11 (PTI) Demanding an apology from Chief Minister Omar Abdullah over his alleged derogatory remarks, Leader of Opposition (LoP) Sunil Sharma on Wednesday accused the government and the speaker of bias and said the BJP staged a walkout from the J&K Assembly over failure to withdraw them.

The Assembly witnessed noisy scenes for the second day on Wednesday as BJP members demanded an apology from the CM over his "unparliamentary" remarks against them before walking out of the House in protest during the Question Hour.

"It is unseen in the history of the Assembly to see a chief minister using derogatory remarks. We feel ashamed of it," Sharma told reporters here.

Pandemonium broke out in the House during Abdullah's speech on Tuesday when BJP members objected to some of his remarks against them and demanded an apology.

Abdullah was winding up the discussion on the Union Territory's Budget presented on February 6 when BJP members termed certain remarks made by him "unparliamentary." Sharma, while speaking to reporters outside the Assembly, said, "Today, he does not even have the time to withdraw the words he used. We also said that if he used appropriate words, he should come forward and say that he stands by them. But he is neither present nor willing to do so. He should feel ashamed." He further said that the BJP would continue to seek clarification over the remarks. "If he believes he was right, then he should say so in the House and stand by his words. As of now, there is a complete walkout during the question-answer session," he added.

Asserting that the remarks had hurt public sentiments, he said the functioning of the House was compromised and accused the speaker of acting in a biased manner. "The House is not being run independently. It is taking directions from the deputy chief minister and the cabinet ministers," he said.

Targeting the National Conference leadership, Sharma alleged that arrogance had become a hallmark of the party. "They have no answer at all. I said it yesterday, and I am saying it today as well — being born in the family of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah seems to come with a certificate that allows them to behave arrogantly," he said. PTI AB AB AMJ AMJ