J-K: LoP Sunil Sharma calls on LG, discusses welfare of families hit by Pak shelling

Srinagar, May 25 (PTI) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Sunil Sharma, on Sunday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and discussed various issues including the welfare of families affected by Pakistani shelling.

Sharma was accompanied by J&K BJP president Sat Sharma and several other party MLAs from Jammu region.

"The LoP discussed with the LG important matters including welfare of families affected by Pakistani shelling," an official spokesperson said.

A wave of artillery shelling and drone strikes by Pakistan in the Jammu region killed 27 people and injured more than 70 between May 8 and 10 after India launched Operation Sindoor to target terror infrastructure in the neighbouring country and PoK in response to the Pahalgam attack.