Lt Gen Kumar relinquishes charge of northern command after 15-month tenure

Jammu: Lt Gen M V Sachindra Kumar on Wednesday relinquished the command of Udhampur-based Northern Command on his retirement after achieving the superannuation age, officials said.

Lt Gen Pratik Sharma will be the new general officer commanding-in-chief of the northern command and will assume office on Thursday amid the ongoing tension between India and Pakistan following the April 22 terror attack in south Kashmir’s Pahalgam that left 26 persons, mostly tourists, dead.

“Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander Northern Command laid wreath to honour the supreme sacrifice of the bravehearts at Dhruva War Memorial, Udhampur on superannuation and relinquishing command of the Northern Command,” Army said in a post on X.

Lt Gen MV Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander #NorthernCommand laid wreath to honour the supreme sacrifice of the #Bravehearts at Dhruva War Memorial, #Udhampur on superannuation & relinquishing command of the Northern Command.#IndianArmy#NationFirst@lg_ladakh@OfficeOfLGJandK… pic.twitter.com/DYNHufLlqU — NORTHERN COMMAND - INDIAN ARMY (@NorthernComd_IA) April 30, 2025

Lt Gen Kumar had taken over the command -- responsible for security and operations along India’s northern borders, including J-K, parts of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh -- from Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the present army chief, in February last year and his tenure lasted for 15-months.