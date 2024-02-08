J-K Lt Governor calls on youngsters from Kashmiri Pandit community to register as voters

Jammu, Feb 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday called on youngsters from the Kashmiri Pandit community to register as voters to ensure their full participation in forthcoming elections in the Union Territory. Besides the Lok Sabha polls, the elections to the assembly, panchayats, local bodies and municipal corporations are expected to be held in the coming days.

"The parliament, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, had nominated two persons belonging to your community in the assembly. It is not an ordinary decision but a very important decision," the Lt Governor said after laying the foundation stone of a synthetic football turf at the Jagti Kashmiri Pandit camp on the outskirts of Jammu city.

He said that elections are the biggest power in a democracy. "The registration of new voters (of your community) is ongoing. Those who have turned 18 years should ensure their voter registration," he said.

"I urge the youth of the Kashmiri Pandit community to avail limitless opportunities in diverse sectors and fulfill the goal of Viksit Bharat," the Lt Governor said. PTI AB AB ANB ANB