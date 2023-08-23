J-K Lt Governor, political parties congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's landing on Moon

Srinagar/Jammu, Aug 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political leaders on Wednesday congratulated ISRO scientists on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon, which put India in a group of select nations that have mastered the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface.

Advertisment

The feat has been achieved by the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Celebrations by tourists erupted near the historic 'Ghanta Ghar' (Clock Tower) in the Lal Chowk city centre as soon as the spacecraft made the soft landing. They were watching its live telecast.

Jammu city also witnessed celebrations by political parties and other organisations on the occasion. Led by its Jammu and Kashmir unit chief Ravinder Raina, BJP workers burst firecrackers and distributed sweets among people.

Advertisment

"India is on the moon! Heartiest Congratulations to team @ISRO for the success of the Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. Absolutely momentous achievement and important milestone in the development of India's space programme," Sinha said on X, formerly Twitter.

With this mission, India has also reached where no nation has gone before as its Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander Vikram crashed on the surface of the Moon minutes before the touchdown following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a landing on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan programme's maiden mission was in 2008.

Advertisment

In a post on X, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said, "So very pleased for the scientists at ISRO. After the setback with Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, they dusted themselves off, wiped off the tears of disappointment and started again determined to succeed." They have taught "us that a setback is not a failure, it's a lesson to learn from", the NC leader said.

Today, India became the first nation to land a probe softly on the south side of the moon, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said and added, "Hats off to the 'Never Give In' spirit exemplified by ISRO." PDP president Mehbooba Mufti described the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 as a proud moment for all. "Heartiest congratulations to ISRO for Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon. A proud moment for all of us which wouldn't have been possible without their sheer perseverance and dedication," Mehbooba, who is also a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani said, "My heartiest congratulations to ISRO and the entire team of the mission." It is a proud moment for every Indian, he said.

Advertisment

Congratulating ISRO scientists for the successful mission, the BJP's Raina said the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission has brought India to the front row of the nations that have excelled in the field.

The party's Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur said ISRO deserves all praise for the grand success. "Indeed a proud moment for the nation as Chandrayaan-3 made a successful lunar landing at 6:04 pm. ISRO deserves all praise for the grand success," he said.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari posted on X, "Felicitations to all the countrymen on the successful accomplishment of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission. It is a moment that all of us have been waiting with bated breath for all this time." "The diligence with which ISRO and its allied departments accomplished the mission deserves due praise and accolades. Proud moment for the whole nation," he said.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone said it was a remarkable comeback for ISRO. "India is now a proud member of a very exclusive and select band of countries," he said.

The workers of Dogra Front Shiv Sena led by its president Ashok Gupta also celebrated the success of the Chandrayaan mission by dancing to the beats of drums at the Ranipark area and carrying out a Tricolour rally.

Scores of people thronged the Wave Mall to watch the live stream of Chandrayaan-3 landing. PTI SSB MIJ AB NSD NSD