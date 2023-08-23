J-K Lt Guv, political parties congratulate ISRO on Chandrayaan-3's landing on Moon

Srinagar, Aug 23 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and political leaders on Wednesday congratulated ISRO scientists on Chandrayaan-3's successful landing on the Moon, which put India in a group of select nations that have mastered the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface.

Advertisment

The feat has been achieved by the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

Celebrations by tourists erupted near the historic ‘Ghanta Ghar’ (Clock Tower) in the Lal Chowk city centre as soon as the spacecraft made the soft landing on the moon. They were watching its live telecast.

"India is on the moon! Heartiest Congratulations to team @ISRO for success of Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission. Absolutely momentous achievement and important milestone in the development of India's space programme," Sinha said on X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisment

With this mission, India has also reached where no nation has gone before as its Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole.

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 and its objectives are to demonstrate safe and soft-landing on the lunar surface, roving on the moon, and to conduct in-situ scientific experiments.

Chandrayaan-2 had failed in its lunar phase when its lander Vikram crashed into the surface of the moon minutes before the touch down following anomalies in the braking system in the lander while attempting a landing on September 7, 2019. Chandrayaan programme's maiden mission was in 2008.

Advertisment

On X, National Conference (NC) leader Omar Abdullah said, "So very pleased for the scientists at @isro. After the setback with Chandrayaan-2 in 2019, they dusted themselves off, wiped off the tears of disappointment and started again determined to succeed." They have taught "us that a setback is not a failure, it's a lesson to learn from", the NC leader said.

Today, India became the first nation to land a probe softly on the south side of the moon, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said and added that "Hats off to the 'Never Give In' spirit exemplified by @isro." PDP president Mehbooba Mufti described the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 as a proud moment for all. "Heartiest congratulations to @isro for Chandrayaan-3’s successful landing on the moon. A proud moment for all of us which wouldn't have been possible without their sheer perseverance and dedication," Mehbooba, who is also a former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister, said.

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Vikar Rasool Wani said, "My heartiest congratulations to @isro and the entire team of the mission." It is a proud moment for every Indian, he said.

Advertisment

BJP's Jammu and Kashmir spokesperson Altaf Thakur said ISRO deserves all praise for the grand success.

"Indeed a proud moment for the nation as Chandrayaan-3 made successful lunar landing at 6:04 pm. ISRO deserves all praise for the grand success," he said.

Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari posted on X, "Felicitations to all the countrymen on the successful accomplishment of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission. It is a moment that all of us were waiting with bated breath for all this time." "The diligence with which ISRO and its allied departments accomplished the mission deserves due praise and accolades. Proud moment for whole nation," he said.

Peoples Conference chairman Sajad Lone said it was a remarkable comeback for ISRO. "India is now a proud member of a very exclusive and select band of countries," he said. PTI SSB MIJ ANB ANB