J-K: Madrassa teacher arrested for raping minor

Jammu, Dec 8 (PTI) A madrassa teacher was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a minor in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, a police spokesperson said.

The accused, identified as Nasir Majeed of Challer village, was arrested within three hours of receiving the complaint regarding the alleged incident at Madrassa Dar-ul-Quran in the Gandoh area, the official said.

An FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

A special team was constituted to launch the investigation, and based on vital leads, an intensive search was conducted after the accused went underground following the commission of the crime, the official said.

Through inputs and teamwork, the accused was traced and apprehended soon after the complaint was lodged, the spokesperson added.

The medical examination of the victim has been conducted at Government Medical College, Doda, and other legal formalities are underway.

"Further investigation is underway as per legal procedure," the spokesperson said. PTI AB AMJ AMJ