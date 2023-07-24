J-K Mahila Cong protests over Manipur issue; questions 'silence' of Prez Murmu, Smriti Irani

Srinagar, Jul 24 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir Mahila Congress on Monday protested at the party headquarters here against the Centre's handling of the Manipur situation. “Today we are protesting against the violence in Manipur. (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi had shown us the dreams of 'new India', but now incidents of crime against women have come to the fore," Shameem Raina told reporters here.

Advertisment

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several have been injured since ethnic violence broke out in Manipur on May 3, when a "Tribal Solidarity March" was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Tension further mounted last week after a video purportedly shot on May 4 surfaced online, showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men from the other side. Raina said 165 people have lost their lives and 65,000 people have been rendered homeless in the strife-torn north eastern state.

“It is shameful that after 63 days, an FIR was lodged against the crime... Where is(Union Women and Child Welfare Minister) Smriti Irani? God forbid, if this would have happened with the daughters of ministers, will they remain silent in the same manner?” she asked. The Mahila Congress workers had planned to hold a march from the Lal Chowk office to Raj Bhawan but were stopped by police from leaving the premises.

“We planned to march till the Raj Bhawan to protest against the Manipur violence and to make them realise that the government in power cannot protect women and give them justice. India now has a woman president. Why is she silent about this situation? The chief minister of Manipur should resign and the state should be put under President's rule,” Raina added. PTI MIJ SRY SRY