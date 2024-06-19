J-K: Man arrested for snatching SPO's rifle in Doda, weapon seized

Bhadarwah/Jammu, Jun 19 (PTI) A man was arrested for snatching the rifle of a special police officer (SPO) in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Wednesday, officials said.

The weapon has been recovered.

A joint team of the police and the Army launched a search operation to trace Mohd Rafi who snatched the AK-47 rifle of the SPO from Doda on Tuesday, they said.

Rafi was arrested from the Masri forest area by a joint team of the police and the Army, the officials said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Doda, Javid Iqbal, who was supervising the operation, said the investigation is in progress and only after Rafi's interrogation they can find the reason of his act.

Rafi, a resident of Trown village in doda district, gave lift to SPO Sadar Hussain from Bhela area, the officials said.

When they reached Pul Doda, the SPO went to answer nature's call. Rafi fled the spot while taking the AK-47 rifle with him.

Panic gripped the security forces and the locals in the Doda district.

The police along with the Army immediately started search operations in Trown, Bhalla and Pranu forest area. The car was recovered from Jagota village of Bhalla and later Rafi was arrested, they said.