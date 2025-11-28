J-K: Man arrested for uploading communally sensitive content on social media

Jammu, Nov 28 (PTI) Police on Friday registered a case and arrested a man for allegedly uploading highly provocative and communally sensitive content on social media, promoting enmity and disturbing public harmony, officials said.

A written complaint was lodged at Police Station Doda by Hassan Babur Nehru against Amreek Singh of Beoli, alleging that the accused is a habitual offender who frequently livestreams inflammatory and communal speeches on Facebook.

The complainant stated that on November 26, the accused uploaded a post containing abusive, derogatory and communal remarks against a particular community.

The post was widely shared across social media platforms, promoting hatred, ill-will and enmity between communities and hurting religious sentiments, police said.

They added that the content was knowingly uploaded and was prima facie capable of disturbing public peace and communal harmony in the region.

Police further said the accused had been arrested in March 2023 for uploading similar hateful content and was sent to preventive detention in Bhaderwah district jail. PTI AB AMJ AMJ