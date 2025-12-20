J-K: Man arrested with posters of banned outfit in Pulwama

Srinagar, Dec 20 (PTI) A person was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday and the posters of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) were recovered from his possession, police said.

During routine checking at Gudoora area near New Circular Road in the south Kashmir district, the accused -- identified as Hilal Ahmad Bhat, resident of Khadermooh Kakapora -- was arrested, an official said.

During a search of his personal belongings, some posters of the JeI were recovered, police added. PTI SSB ARB ARB