J-K: Man facing multiple FIRs booked under PSA

Jammu, May 15 (PTI) A man, named in multiple criminal cases, was booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) here in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, police said.

Advertisment

Arun Kumar, a resident of Akhnoor, was detained under the administrative law that allows detention without charge or trial for up to two years in some cases.

A police spokesman said multiple FIRs have been registered against Kumar at the Akhnoor police station and highlighted his involvement in various serious offenses.

A warrant of arrest under the PSA was issued against him by the Jammu district magistrate based on a dossier submitted by the police, he said and added Kumar is lodged at the Central Jail in Kot Bhalwal.

So far this year, police in the Akhnoor sub-division have detained 18 offenders under the PSA and Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, besides attaching properties worth crores, the spokesman said. PTI TAS TAS ANB ANB