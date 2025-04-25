J-K: Man found dead under suspicious circumstances at bus stand in Poonch

Jammu, April 26 (PTI) The body of a man was found under suspicious circumstances at a bus stand in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Friday, police said.

Some locals spotted the lifeless body of the man -- who was later identified as Mohammad Arif, a professional drummer from Poonch -- on the bus stand premises on Friday morning and informed the police, officials said.

Police have shifted the body to a local hospital for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death after registering a case, they said.

Initial observations suggest the presence of animal bite marks on the body, police said. PTI AB ARI