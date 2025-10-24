J-K: Man held for impersonating senior cop

Srinagar, Oct 24 (PTI) A man was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday for allegedly impersonating a senior police officer, police said.

During routine checking, a police team in the Kokernag area of south Kashmir district intercepted Umer Mochi, a resident of Zalangam, at the checkpoint while carrying a bag. Upon noticing the police team, he attempted to flee but was apprehended by police personnel, a police spokesperson said.

The team found a uniform bearing the rank of senior superintendent of police from his bag.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was allegedly using the uniform to impersonate a senior police officer with an intent to deceive the general public, he said.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway, he added. PTI SSB ARB OZ OZ