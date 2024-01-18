J-K: Man held for posting derogatory remark on social media

Jammu, Jan 18 (PTI) A man has been arrested for allegedly posting derogatory remarks on social media in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

Advertisment

The action was taken by police in response to a complaint filed by a journalist, they said.

Acting promptly, an FIR has been registered at Kishtwar Police Station under relevant sections of the law, they said.

The Cyber cell conducted a raid and arrested the accused, they said.

SSP Khalil Poswal issued a warning to the public urging them to refrain from engaging in illegal activities on social media platforms.

He emphasised that legal actions will be taken against those violating the digital code of conduct. PTI AB NB NB