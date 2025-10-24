J-K: Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping minor daughter

Srinagar, Oct 24 (PTI) A sessions court in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping his minor daughter.

Principal District and Sessions Judge, Anantnag, Tahir Khurshid Raina sentenced the convict after hearing arguments on the quantum of sentence, officials said.

He was convicted by the court on October 15. Officials said the identity of the accused has not been revealed to protect the identity of the survivor as the perpetrator was her father.

The case was registered in 2022 at Women's Police Station, Anantnag, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3/4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Officials said the court has ordered that the convict shall undergo imprisonment for the remainder of his natural life.

The court has also directed District Legal Services Authority, Anantnag, to process the case accordingly for compensation to the survivor, setting a minimum amount of Rs 10 lakh.