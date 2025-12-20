J-K: Measures in place to tackle heavy snowfall, says Omar; expects boost to tourism

Srinagar, Dec 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said all arrangements are in place to tackle heavy snowfall in the Union territory, also expressing hope that the precipitation forecast would help mitigate air pollution and boost winter tourism.

The chief minister chaired a review meeting here on Saturday, on winter preparedness in the Jammu region and Kashmir valley.

The Met office has forecast moderate to heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

"I took a review of both divisions, especially areas where it is expected to snow -- all districts in the Valley and the higher reaches of Jammu. The administration has finalised all preparations, but, whether that would suffice, will only be known after tomorrow when it starts to snow," Abdullah told reporters.

However, he said, despite the hardships that may arise due to heavy precipitation, Jammu and Kashmir was eagerly awaiting snowfall after the region witnessed a prolonged dry spell.

"Even if we face some hardships due to the snow, I do not think anyone should complain because we have been eagerly awaiting snowfall. It will clear the air, mitigate pollution, and kick off the winter tourism season," he said.

In a post on X, the chief minister said he has chaired a comprehensive review meeting on winter preparedness, and taken stock of readiness of roads, power and water supply, health services, and essential commodities across both divisions.

The chief minister directed all departments to ensure round-the-clock snow clearance on priority routes, uninterrupted power and water supply, fully-functional control rooms, and prompt emergency response to minimise public hardship during winter, the post said. PTI SSB ARB ARB