J-K: Mehbooba expresses grief over deaths due to Kathua cloudburst

Srinagar, Aug 17 (PTI) PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to flash floods in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Seven people were killed and six others were injured when cloudbursts and landslides struck two places in the district -- Jodh Ghati village in Rajbagh and Bagra village in Janglote -- early morning.

"Deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives due to flash floods triggered by a cloudburst in Kathua district. The initial reports of destruction are truly heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to the grieving families," Mufti said in a post on X.

The former chief minister said swift and decisive action by the administration was needed in such critical moments.

"In such critical moments, swift and decisive action by the administration is essential every moment counts," she added.