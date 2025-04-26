J-K minister raises issue of security of people from state with Punjab governor

Srinagar, Apr 26 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir minister Sakina Itoo Saturday met Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and sought urgent steps for instilling a sense of security among the J-K residents currently staying in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Abdullah deputed his cabinet ministers to various cities across the country in the wake of reports claiming harassment of Kashmiri students and businessmen in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

The purpose of these visits is to coordinate efforts with the respective State Governments and ensure the safety and well-being of J&K residents.

"J&K Cabinet Minister @sakinaitoo met Governor of Punjab and Administrator of UT of Chandigarh, Shri Gulab Chand Kataria (@Gulab_kataria) to discuss the issues of J&K students, business community and other individuals in the aftermath of Pahalgam attack.

"@DGPPunjabPolice and @DgpChdPolice were also present on the occasion. The Minister asked both the DGPs to take immediate steps for instilling a sense of security among the students and J&K residents currently staying in Punjab and Chandigarh," the Information department of the government of J-K posted on X, without elaborating.

The government said Itoo also met the Chief Secretary of Punjab, K A P Sinha, to discuss the issues of J&K residents.

The minister requested the chief secretary to take steps to restore the sense of security among J-K students and the business community currently in Punjab and Chandigarh.

Earlier, a Kashmiri student had claimed that she was harassed by some locals in Punjab's Mohali, prompting the Punjab State Women Commission to take suo motu cognisance of the incident.

The female Kashmiri student in Kharar stated that some locals abused and harassed her and her friend on Wednesday following the attack that killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam town.

Members of Abdullah's council of ministers have also reached other cities as well. J-K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary is in Mumbai and will be available to interact with students, the business community and others.

Cabinet Minister Javed Ahmed Rana has arrived in Lucknow, the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Sports, Satish Sharma, has reached Dehradun, while Minister Javed Dar has reached Shimla. PTI SSB RT