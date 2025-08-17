J-K Minister Satish Sharma visits cloudburst-hit areas of Kathua

Jammu, Aug 17 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Information and Technology Minister Satish Sharma on Sunday visited the Kathua district and met the families affected by the cloudburst and landslides that claimed seven lives and left several others injured.

Sharma, who also holds the portfolios of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Transport, Youth Services and Sports, visited the Government Medical College (GMC) hospital and interacted with the injured, an official spokesman said.

Seven members of four families, including five children, were killed and 15 others injured in two separate incidents of cloudburst and landslide in the Jodh Ghati village of Rajbagh and the Bagra village of Janglote amid heavy overnight rains.

The minister interacted with the bereaved families, expressed profound grief over the tragic loss of lives, and conveyed his condolences. He assured the families that the government would extend full support in terms of relief, rehabilitation, and other necessary assistance during this difficult time, the spokesman said.

“The cloudburst and landslides in Jodh, Juthana, and adjoining areas have caused immense tragedy. The loss of precious lives cannot be compensated, but the government stands firmly with every affected family and will provide all necessary support for their rehabilitation,” he said.

The minister emphasised that relief and rescue operations are being carried out on priority and stressed the importance of precautionary measures in vulnerable areas to minimise risks in the future.

He also appealed to the local population to remain vigilant and extend cooperation to the administration in the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.

Later, the minister also visited the Army hospital in Pathankot to enquire about the well-being of six injured persons who were airlifted by the Army there.

Meanwhile, the pilgrimage to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in the Reasi district remained suspended for four hours on Sunday owing to inclement weather, officials said.

The yatra was suspended around 2 pm and later resumed at 6 pm, the officials of the shrine board said.

